Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.63. 921,021 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

