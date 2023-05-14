Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,394 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,226. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

