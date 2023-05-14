Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 79,601 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,635,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
