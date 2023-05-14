Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 79,601 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,635,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

