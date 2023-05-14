Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFST. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,061 shares of company stock valued at $334,809. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock remained flat at $13.89 during trading on Friday. 46,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

