Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.37. 27,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile
