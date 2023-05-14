Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.37. 27,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Freedom Day Dividend ETF alerts:

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.