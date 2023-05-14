Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 271,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,339. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

