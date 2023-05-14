Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $6.85 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.