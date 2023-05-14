Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $6.85 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

