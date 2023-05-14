Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.73 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $17.73 million and $303,776.86 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

