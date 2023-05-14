Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,321 shares of company stock worth $16,135,619 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 148.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 477.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolus by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

