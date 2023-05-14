Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXFY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth $4,077,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.