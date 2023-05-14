Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Update

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec lowered Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $10.48 on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

Featured Stories

