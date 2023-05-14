Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

