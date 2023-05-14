F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 2,044,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in F.N.B. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.