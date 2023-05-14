FantasyGold Market Cap Reaches $65.12 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $549.87 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 3,041.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

