FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

