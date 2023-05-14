Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of C$2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 million.

TSE FRX traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$265.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.20.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

