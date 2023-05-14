Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

GSM opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

