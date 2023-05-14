Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

