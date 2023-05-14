Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Decreased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.