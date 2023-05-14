Financial Advisory Group Acquires 806 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,636,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

