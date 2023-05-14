Financial Advisory Group Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

