Financial Advisory Group Has $15.79 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 151,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.