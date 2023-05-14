Financial Advisory Group Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.07. 5,373,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,880. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

