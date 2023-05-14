Financial Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

