Financial Advisory Group Increases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.11. 516,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

