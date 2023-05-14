Financial Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $167.98. 157,849,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

