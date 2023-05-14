Financial Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 123,835 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.36. 139,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,730. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

