Financial Advisory Group Sells 2,184 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,784. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

