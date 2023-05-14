Financial Advisory Group Sells 37,988 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Financial Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,165. The company has a market cap of $623.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

