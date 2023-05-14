Financial Advisory Group Sells 61,255 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,255 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

