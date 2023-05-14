Financial Advisory Group Trims Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.23 on Friday. 864,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,887. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.