Financial Review: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) versus Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -72.69% -69.42% -55.45% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $70.15 million 0.40 -$50.99 million ($0.47) -0.51 Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Science 37 and Protalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Science 37 and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,366.89%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Protalex.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Protalex

(Get Rating)

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.