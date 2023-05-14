FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

