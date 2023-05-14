FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 222 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $631.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.41.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

