FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $8.98 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.