FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $204.78 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

