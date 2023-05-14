FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,359 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

