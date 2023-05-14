FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,032 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

