FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 318 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.27. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

