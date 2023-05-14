FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 560 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

