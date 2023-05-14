Firestone Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,701 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 449,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Information

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

