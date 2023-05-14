Firestone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,015 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

