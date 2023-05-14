Firestone Capital Management Invests $288,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 106,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 735,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.40. 753,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

