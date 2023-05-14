Firestone Capital Management Sells 8,478 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,731. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

