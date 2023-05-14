Firestone Capital Management Takes $238,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. 5,107,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.