First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 163,005 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,005 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 222,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

