First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 368.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

