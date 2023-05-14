First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Livent worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Livent by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23.
LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
