First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Livent worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Livent by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.