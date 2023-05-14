First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

SIX stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.