First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 850,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarParts.com news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,361 shares of company stock worth $1,617,374 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 2.16. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

